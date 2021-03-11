Oscars Poster Revealed With This Year’s Tagline “Bring Your Movie Love”; No Clues Offered About Ceremony

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday revealed the key art for the 93rd Oscars. The tagline for this year’s show is “Bring Your Movie Love,” which the organization said celebrates “our global appreciation for the power of film to foster connection, to educate, and to inspire us to tell our own stories.”

AMPAS commissioned artists Temi Coker, Petra Eriksson, Magnus Voll Mathiassen, Michelle Robinson, Karan Singh, Victoria Villasana and Shawna X to create custom statuette art inspired by the question, “What do movies mean to you?” The mediums included illustration, motion design, painting, photography and textile art.

The poster offered no specific clues about the makeup of the actual televised ceremony, which this year was pushed back to its latest date ever, Sunday, April 25, due to the pandemic lockdown that all but halted movie production for several months. The Academy responded by expanding its eligibility requirements to include streaming movies more than ever, and widened the timeframe to allow movies into the race that were released well into February.

Nominations will be announced Monday morning, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas handling the reveal.

Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh were brought in to produce ceremony, which will air live on ABC. There has been little info about the makeup of the show, which still does not have a host (if indeed there will be a host). Earlier this week, Deadline scooped that one venue being considered is Los Angeles’ Union Station downtown.

It’s unclear whether that will be one or one of several venues in the mix, as Los Angeles is looking at moving into the red category of reopening. The traditional Oscar home is the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.