Deadline’s Read The Screenplay Series: The Oscar Nominations Edition

Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series, which highlights the buzziest scripts of awards season, included 12 movies that made the cut in the Oscar nominations Monday morning.

In the Screenplay races, this year Deadline featured seven out of the 10 films including all five films nommed in the Adapted Screenplay category: Amazon Studios’ Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and One Night In Miami, Sony Pictures Classics’ The Father, Searchlight’s Nomadland and Netflix’s The White Tiger.

There also are two scripts that received noms in the Original Screenplay category: Warner Bros’ Judas and the Black Messiah and A24’s Minari.

The other Original Screenplay nominees this year were Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman by Emerald Fennell; Amazon Studios’ Sound of Metal by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, with story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance; and Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 written by Aaron Sorkin, who won the Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2011 for The Social Network.

Among the group of screenplays tapped by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this morning, four of the movies — Judas and the Black Messiah, The Father, Minari and Nomadland — received Best Picture nominations, as did Mank, which leads all nominees overall with 10. It was also highlighted in the Read the Screenplay series and is included below along with fellow nominees News of the World (with four total noms) from Universal, animation picks Soul from Disney and Over the Moon from Netflix, and Hulu’s The United States vs Billie Holiday which scored star Andra Day a Best Actress nomination.

Here are the scripts so you can catch up ahead of the Oscar ceremony April 25:

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland (Searchlight)

Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

One Night In Miami (Amazon Studios)

Screenplay by Kemp Powers

The White Tiger (Netflix)

Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros)

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Minari (A24)

Written by Lee Isaac Chung

BEST PICTURE

Mank (Netflix)

Written by Jack Fincher

ANIMATED FEATURE

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Written by Audrey Wells

Soul (Disney)

Written by Pete Docter, Mike Jones & Kemp Powers

ALSO

News Of The World (Universal)

Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies

The United States Vs Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Screenplay by Suzan-Lori Parks