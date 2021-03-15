Oscar Nominations Scorecard By Film

Mank led all films with 10 Oscar nominations Monday, including best director (David Fincher), best actor (Gary Oldman) and best supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), along with best picture. It was followed by The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland and The Trial of the Chicago 7 with six each. Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, including a posthumous nom for Chadwick Boseman in the lead actor category, tied with five noms each. The full list of films receiving two or more nominations follows below.



NOMS BY FILM

(2 or more)

Mank (Netflix) — 10

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) — 6

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.) — 6

Minari (A24) — 6

Nomadland (Searchlight) — 6

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) — 6

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) — 6

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) — 5

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) — 5

News of the World (Universal) — 4

One Night In Miami (Amazon Studios) — 3

Soul (Walt Disney) — 3

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films) — 2

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios) — 2

Collective (Magnolia Pictures/Participant) — 2

Emma (Focus Features) — 2

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix) — 2

Mulan (Walt Disney) — 2

Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) — 2

Tenet (Warner Bros.) — 2