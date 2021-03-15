How To Watch The Oscar Nominations

It’s finally here: The nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards will be unveiled Monday morning, and here is a guide on how to watch the announcement live.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will reveal the Oscars nominations in all 23 categories during a two-part presentation starting at 5:19 a.m. PT/8:19 a.m. ET. The spouses will announce the nominees via global livestream. You can watch it below, followed by the list of categories and when the nominees will be revealed.
You can also follow the announcement on Twitter (here) or Facebook (here).
As the planet struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Oscars will take place on April 25, the latest date in their history. That comes after a truncated 2019-20 awards season in which the Academy Awards were held on February 9, before the coronavirus lockdowns took hold. ABC will televise this year’s virtual ceremony starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
Here is the list of categories and when the nominees will be revealed; they are not listed in order of presentation and are subject to change, per the Academy:
5:19 a.m. PT
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Costume Design
Music (Original Score)
Animated Short Film
Live Action Short Film
Sound
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
5:31 a.m. PT
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Visual Effects
