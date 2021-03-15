How To Watch The Oscar Nominations

It’s finally here: The nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards will be unveiled Monday morning, and here is a guide on how to watch the announcement live.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will reveal the Oscars nominations in all 23 categories during a two-part presentation starting at 5:19 a.m. PT/8:19 a.m. ET. The spouses will announce the nominees via global livestream. You can watch it below, followed by the list of categories and when the nominees will be revealed.

You can also follow the announcement on Twitter (here) or Facebook (here).

As the planet struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Oscars will take place on April 25, the latest date in their history. That comes after a truncated 2019-20 awards season in which the Academy Awards were held on February 9, before the coronavirus lockdowns took hold. ABC will televise this year’s virtual ceremony starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Oscars: Academy Reveals List Of Films Eligible For Best Picture Race

Here is the list of categories and when the nominees will be revealed; they are not listed in order of presentation and are subject to change, per the Academy:

5:19 a.m. PT

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:31 a.m. PT

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects