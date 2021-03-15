Oscar Nominations Scorecard By Studio: How Netflix’s Haul Ranks Among The Records

Netflix amassed 35 Oscar nominations today, which is either the second or third most for a studio in the history of the awards depending on how you splice it.

For the streamer alone, its a record besting the 24 notched last year boosted by Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and 15 noms in 2019 when the studio had Roma as its frontrunner.

Netflix

In Oscar history, United Artists holds the most noms with 45 for its 1940 slate (lauded in 1941). Following that, it’s Miramax with its 2002 slate at the 2003 Oscars which counted 40 nominations, but that figure comes with an asterisk. Nine of Miramax’s Oscar count that year came from its co-production of the femme drama The Hours which Paramount distributed theatrically. Back those nine away from that 40 count, equals 31 noms, and you could argue that Netflix had the second best Oscar nom showing today since UA in 1940.

Netflix Oscar nominations this year included Mank (10), The Trial of the Chicago 7 (6), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (5), Hillbilly Elegy (2), and then one apiece for Crip Camp, Da 5 Bloods, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, The Life Ahead, The Midnight Sky, My Octopus Teacher, Over the Moon, Pieces of a Woman, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, The White Tiger and shorts A Song for Latasha, and If Anything Happens I Love You. Netflix’s Mank and The Trial of The Chicago 7 counted Best Pictures nominations. While the streamer has broken through at the Oscars with features like Roma winning Best Foreign Language film, Cinematography and director for Alfonso Cuaron two years ago, the streamer has yet to take home AMPAS’ top prize.

For the second year in a row, Netflix also towered over the major theatrical studios in its Oscar nom count; check out the results below.

Even streamer Amazon with 12 bested the tallies of the individual film labels (more on them here), i.e. Walt Disney, Focus, Universal, etc.

Walt Disney touts that from all their labels combined they have 15 Oscar nominations with six from Searchlight’s Nomadland, eight from Disney/Pixar/Disney Animation, and one from Hulu’s Best Actress nomination for Andra Day’s turn as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

On the other side of the studio Oscar nom count, coming up way short was Neon, which made history last year with Best Picture winner Parasite which was the first time a foreign language film broke through at the Oscars with the top prize, while also earning wins for Best Director, Original Screenplay and International Feature Film. Neon only counted one nomination this morning from its specialty label Super LTD which has the Bosnian film entry Quo Vadis, Aida? nominated for Best International Film.