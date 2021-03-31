Here’s What You Need To Know About The Evolving Oscarcast

With only a few weeks till the Oscarcast, producer Steven Soderbergh presided over a Zoom call with the nominees Tuesday to explain the latest iterations of an ever-evolving awards show. The producing team has been making plans and crossing them out and making new plans — the perils of operating in a global pandemic.

Whatever happens on Oscar Night, it would be gracious if the producing team of Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins get invited back next year to show what they can do when not hobbled by a pandemic that has made global travel a major hassle. Like Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd were able to return and see through a stellar Oscarcast, following the previous year when all was going great until that final moment where a PriceWaterhouse accountant, distracted by posting celebrity pictures on social media, handed the wrong Best Picture winner envelope to Warren Beatty.

Here are some of the details gleaned from the group chat with nominees, one earlier with reps of nominees and some from our own intel.

Oscar organizers have left open the possibility for more late-stage surprises, and a source said that while producers hoped nominees could be in Hollywood, there now will be venues for nominees who will be in London, Paris and Prague. SAG, whose awards happen this weekend, is pre-taping a bunch of segments Thursday in hopes of offering a show worth watching, and we’ll see if some of their moves give the Oscar producers ideas to pivot, as opposed to the hard lessons learned from the Golden Globes debacle.

Mind you, some of what’s below is still subject to change, given the unprecedented global events that have made it such a challenge to mount the 93rd Oscars on April 25: