Oprah Winfrey Passes On Message From Prince Harry: Neither The Queen Or Prince Philip Made Remarks About Archie’s Skin Color

Oprah Winfrey joined CBS This Morning today to reflect on her bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — and in doing so, cast more light on one of the most shocking revelations from the conversation: That a member of the royal family raised questions about the color of their son’s skin.

Markle revealed in the CBS special on Sunday that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin was going to be when he was born.” Prince Harry added: “That conversation, I’m never going to share. It was awkward and I was a bit shocked.”

He did not identify the individuals involved in the exchange, but Winfrey told Gayle King that the Duke of Sussex wanted to make clear through her that it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip.

“He wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations,” Winfrey said. “He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations, as you can see I tried to get that answer, on camera and off.”

CBS This Morning also aired an unseen moment from the interview, in which Prince Harry says that racism was a “large part” of their reasoning for relocating to California, where they have stepped back from their royal duties and signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Reflecting on a conversation he had at a fundraiser, he said: “One of the people at that dinner said to me, ‘Please don’t do this with the media. They will destroy your life.’ This person is friends with a lot of the editors. And I said, ‘So just to elaborate what do you mean by that?’ Obviously I knew.

“He said, ‘You need to understand that the U.K. is very bigoted.’ And I stopped and I said, ’The U.K.‘s not bigoted — the U.K. press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids. Is that what you mean?’ And he goes, ’No, the U.K.‘s bigoted.’ And I said, ‘I completely disagree.’ But unfortunately if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased, then that filters out to the rest of society,” said Harry.

Winfrey said the interview was recorded over nearly three-and-a-half hours, and the most important questioned that needed answering in the special was, “Why did they leave?” Oprah with Meghan and Harry was produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers were Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery. Brian Piotrowicz was co-executive producer.