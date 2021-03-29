Olivia Macklin, Michael Hsu Rosen & Cinthya Carmona Join Netflix Comedy Series From Jack Dolgen, Doug Mand & Kourtney Kang

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s multi-camera comedy series from Jack Dolgen, Doug Mand and Kourtney Kang has rounded out its lead cast with the addition of Olivia Macklin (Filthy Rich, LA to Vegas), Michael Hsu Rosen (Tiny Pretty Things, Monsterland) and Cinthya Carmona (The Tax Collector, Deputy). They will star opposite Emily Osment and Gregg Sulkin in the project, created and written by Dolgen and Mand and directed by Pamela Fryman.

The Untitled Dolgen/Mand/Kang Project centers on a snooty, self-proclaimed intellectual (Osment) forced to move in with her carefree sister and her sister’s lovably eccentric friends, played by Sulkin, Hsu, Rosen and Carmona.

Macklin will play Claire, scatterbrained optimist and the world’s worst waitress (although the customers love her). She lives a carefree life, surrounded by her best friends. Claire is excited at the prospect of finally bonding with her older sister, Chelsea. Like, really really really really excited!

Related Story 'Who Killed Sara?' Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Rosen will portray Jayden,a former child-model who now makes his living as a social media influencer. He’s confident, generous and the hottest gay man alive according to an online poll which he created and votes on daily.

Carmona plays Solana, a former lawyer turned unqualified health guru. She brings her lawyerly intensity to everything, especially crystals and meditation. She wants nothing more than to bring peace and healing to everyone she meets. That said, she hasn’t slept a wink in years.

As previously announced, Osment, who will play Chelsea, and Sulkin, who plays Grant, the romantic, genuinely

sweet, and an often shirtless personal trainer.

Dolgen and Mand executive produce with Kang and Fryman.

Macklin most recently appeared as Becky on Filthy Rich and Nichole on LA to Vegas. She also portrayed Madre on The Young Pope. Macklin is repped by A3 Artists Agency, AC Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Rosen most recently portrayed Nabil on Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things. Other credits include Monsterland and Jessica Jones. He’s repped by CESD Talent Agency and TMT Entertainment Group.

Carmona recently starred as the female lead in David Ayer’s The Tax Collector. Her other credits include Fox’s Deputy, Hulu’s East Los High and Netflix’s Greenhouse Academy. Carmona is repped by Innovative Artists, Brave Artists Management and Kristine Blumensaadt of KLVB LLP.