‘Feel Good’ & ‘Peep Show’ Producer Objective Fiction Sets Up Shop In LA

Objective Fiction, the UK producer behind Netflix comedy Feel Good, is opening a permanent Los Angeles operation, which will be led by head of scripted Hannah Mackay.

Mackay is relocating to the U.S. and will become SVP of Objective Fiction America with immediate effect. She will be responsible for winning original commissions, as well as overseeing American co-productions. Objective Fiction America will be based alongside Objective Media Group America, within All3Media America.

Objective Fiction’s U.S. development slate includes a new project with Feel Good creator Mae Martin titled Programmed; AMC Studios’ The Hook, by Neil Forsyth and John Niven and Designer Spy, by Kevin Cecil and Andy Riley; Witless, a co-production with Funny or Die for CBS Studios; and a new female take on Peep Show for FX.

Mackay executive produced Feel Good, which was a Channel 4 and Netflix co-production before the U.S. streamer decided to go it alone on a second season. She produced the final season of iconic UK comedy Peep Show, while she was BAFTA nominated for Channel 4/IFC show Year of the Rabbit.

Objective Fiction chief creative officer Ben Farrell said: “Opening an L.A. base is the logical creative evolution for Objective Fiction, based both on our current U.S. projects and our ambition to grow our North American business. Hannah Mackay has been a key figure in our success.”