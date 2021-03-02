Nzingha Stewart To Helm Motorcycle Drama ‘Badass Biker Chicks of Marrakesh’ For Wayfarer Studios and Ethos Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Nzingha Stewart, who most recently directed the Netflix film Tall Girl, has been tapped to co-write and direct Badass Biker Chicks of Marrakesh, a film that is being developed by Wayfarer Studios and Ethos Entertainment.

Wayfarer Studios optioned the script and will finance the project. Co-written by Lindsay Cohen, the pic is set in the world of Moroccan motorcycle racing. Five Muslim girls break into the thrilling yet male-dominated sport while competing with gender norms, family traditions, and their own paralyzing self-doubt.

Justin Baldoni is producing the film for Wayfarer Studios with Jennifer Gibgot of Ethos Entertainment. Executive Producers are Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof of Wayfarer, Ethos’ Andrew Panay, and Stewart.

Stewart is also attached to produce and direct episodes of From Scratch, a new Netflix limited series starring and executive produced by Zoe Saldana. She is repped by A3, Management 360, and attorney Ryan Nord.