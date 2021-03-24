Norwegian Collective JMG Stories Signs With Zero Gravity, Eyes Global Push

EXCLUSIVE: JMG Stories, a Norway-based collective of European creatives, is planning a push into the U.S. and global markets after signing with management company Zero Gravity.

The company is a network of over 20 writers, directors and producers that develop and produce drama series and features for broadcasters and streamers in Norway and now around the world.

Founded by Grant Anderson, the collective includes producers such as Morten A Bugge, Richard Thinghuagen, director Alicia Eidesund and writers Laine Slater, Frode Eie Larsen, Emily O’Hara, Emilie Johannesen, Rebecca Sandeman and Samuel Kendall.

Projects include crime drama Dark Triangle, sci-fi project Hulder, dramedy Swaying Cupid, political thriller Proxy and crime comedy Carlos Pizza.

JMG Stories’ parent company has run online strategies for clients such as Manchester United and The Guardian.

Zero Gravity, which is the company behind series such as Netflix’s Ozark, will work with JMG Stories to expand its projects internationally.

“When you start a new media business, virtually as the dot com bubble is bursting, it forces you to be creative,” said Grant Andersen. “We quickly found that building project-based teams of independent specialists and experts with complementary skillsets gave us both the flexibility and competence to compete on the international scene. For some time now, we had been planning to bring this business model into the film and television business, and paradoxically, the lockdown a year ago proved the perfect opportunity to set up our subsidiary, JMG Stories.”

Zero Gravity partner Eric Williams added, “We immediately loved the JMG Stories business model of collaboration across projects from a group of extremely talented creatives. We feel they are doing something unique in their creative approach and our goal is to help them bridge the gap from Scandinavia to the international marketplace.”