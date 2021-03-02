‘Normal People’ Star Paul Mescal & ‘Mank’ Actor Tom Burke Set For Irish Revenge Thriller ‘Bring Them Down’; Charades Boards Sales – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s some hot casting news for this week’s European Film Market – I can reveal that Paul Mescal, who broke out in last year’s hit series Normal People, and Mank actor Tom Burke have been set to lead Irish thriller Bring Them Down.

Set in the wild landscape of the West of Ireland, the film follows an Irish shepherd who is drawn into violent conflict with a neighbouring farm when his sheep are massacred by unknown men.

Paris-based Charades is handling sales and executive producing the film.

The project marks the directing debut of Christopher Andrews, who also penned the screenplay. Producers are Ivana MacKinnon (Beast) of Wild Swim Films and Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde of Tailored Films (The Lodgers), alongside Ilya Stewart and Jacob Swan Hyam. Funding is coming from Screen Ireland, Charades and Hype Film. Production is set for Q3, 2021.

Mescal was Emmy-nominated for his depiction of Connell in the buzzy Lenny Abrahamson-directed adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. Upcoming he has Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directional debut The Lost Daughter and he will star as the lead in Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen.

Burke is noted for his portrayal of Orson Welles in David Fincher’s Netflix movie Mank, while he has also played key roles in Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, with part two of that film to come, BBC’s Strike, and Netflix’s The Crown.

Tom Burke is represented by The B-Side and Management 360. Paul Mescal is represented by CAA and Curtis Brown.