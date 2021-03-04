You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Meghan Markle “Saddened” By Explosive Report Of “Bullying”; Buckingham Palace Launching Probe Into Allegations – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Nomadland’ Going Directly To Disney+ Star In UK

Nomadland
"Nomadland" Searchlight Pictures

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland will go direct to the recently-launched Disney+ offshoot Star when the film launches on April 30 in the UK.

The movie will be available to UK and Ireland cinema-owners once venues re-open. At present that will be from May 17 but that date could move back if the country’s Covid situation doesn’t improve as hoped.

Oscar contender Nomadland has been a critical darling since it premiered at Venice last year, where it won the Golden Lion. The film also scooped the People’s Choice Award in Toronto and recently won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director at the Golden Globes. Searchlight Pictures took world rights.

Disney launched Star to add an additional adult-focused channel outside of the U.S. to its Disney+ service; it is included in the existing subscription package.

Here’s Disney+ UK’s tweet revealing the news:

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad