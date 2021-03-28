Bob Odenkirk Movie ‘Nobody’ Takes No. 1 With $6.7M; Los Angeles Market Leads B.O. Again With $1.1M

Universal’s action genre-defying feature Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk took the top box office spot with $6.7M in a theatrical marketplace which is in the throes of trying to come back.

The good news is that Los Angeles is maintaining its stamina as the No. 1 box office market, with currently $1.1M in its second weekend back, +5% from the same Friday and Saturday period last week. L.A. finaled last weekend with $1.55M.

But there are still a lot of holes at the B.O., both here in the city and nationwide. Capacity in LA is still 25%, though it’s expected to hopefully get to 50% by Easter weekend or the weekend after. Arclight Cinemas are still still closed, but the The TCL Chinese Theatre is reopening Monday, as well as Regal Cinemas on April 2 in time for Godzilla vs. Kong. Of the 5,88K theaters in U.S. and Canada, only 3,1K were open this weekend, with a majority of Canada still closed, including Toronto’s province of Ontario operating at 18% (that said, Quebec has 73% of its theaters reopened).

The hope here with more exhibition opening up is that Nobody legs out. These guy-action pics like Unhinged and Liam Neeson’s The Marksman have been doing a 5x multiple off their opening during the pandemic; and Nobody is poised to do much more with its A- CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes of 79% certified fresh. Nobody made $2.54M on Friday, $2.55M Saturday and $1.6M on Sunday. Universal exists show 62% male, 38% female attending, with 56% under 35 and 44% over. Diversity demos were 47% Caucasian, 21% Hispanic, 18% African American, and 6% Asian.

Beamed Universal Domestic Distribution President Jim Orr this morning, “We’re very gratified that major markets such as New York and Los Angeles are available for our release of Nobody. Audiences in these markets, and every other market, have embraced our film. We’re also very excited to see Nobody opening in additional theatres and markets over the next several weeks, especially in Canada, which is still significantly impaired in comparison to the US.”

Nobody played best on the West coast, where it did 26% of its business, and 34% of the total take came from the PLFs. Pic’s top markets were LA, NYC, Phoenix, Chicago, San Francisco, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Detroit, and Minnesota.

Across social media, according to RelishMix, Nobody “brings some normalcy back to the digital marketplace with a social media universe of 90.2M, which is on par for the drama action thriller norm — with the majority of power in YouTube views at 21.9M and viral reposting rate at 25:1 for three videos, which is strong. Keep in mind that Nobody ran a pre-game Big Game spot back on Feb. 5 which fueled awareness, with 5M cumulative views in 24 hours.”

Nobody filmmaker Ilya Naischuller told us that Uni has been a big champion of this movie from the onset, trying to find a good place for it on the calendar, investing in a Super Bowl spot, and above all, not sending it directly into homes as a PVOD or streaming title.

RelishMix points out that Odenkirk punches the campaign with 1.41m social media followers across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, while co-star Christopher Lloyd has 2M. RelishMix says the social media chatter “pushes on repeated comparisons to the John Wick franchise, plus punctuations on the ‘give me the kitty cat bracelet’ as a new iconic catch-phrase. The volume of comments is strong, along with overall positive leaning toward Odenkirk and Better Call Saul mentions; a good level of intent with few Covid references in social threads.”

That excitement and proof that people will still return to the movies at full capacity once this pandemic clears is in China, where that Warner Bros./Legendary lizard vs. ape sequel grossed $70.3M. Overall, from 38 offshore markets, Godzilla vs. Kong screamed $121.8M on 56,777 screens.

Weekend B.O. for March 19-21:

1.) Nobody (Uni) 2,460 theaters, 3-day: $6.7M/Wk 1

2.) Raya and the Last Dragon (Dis) 2,212 theaters (-49), 3-day: $3.5M (-32%), Total: $28.4M/Wk 4

3.) Tom & Jerry (WB) 2,464 theaters (-44), 3-day: $2.5M (-34%)/Total: $37.1M/Wk 5

4.) Chaos Walking (Lionsgate) 2,036 theaters (-96), 3-day: $1.185M (-38%)/Total: $11.4M/Wk 4

5.) The Courier (RSA) 1,641 theaters (+208), 3-day: $1.04M (-48%)/Total: $3.48M/Wk 2

6.) The Croods: A New Age (Uni) 1,319 theaters (-92), 3-day: $540K (-14%)/Total: $55.97M/Wk 18

7.) The Marksman (Open) 851 theaters (-151)/3-day: $375K (-20%)/Total: $14.8M/Wk 11

8.)Boogie (Focus) 1,028 theaters (-156), 3-day: $340K (-43%) /Total: $3.8M/Wk 4