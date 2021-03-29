‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Nina West Signs With HG5 Entertainment

One of the kindest drag queens ever to grace the runway on the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race Nina West has signed with HG5 Entertainment for management representation.

West, whose alter ego is Columbus, Ohio native Andrew Levitt, appeared on the 11th season of VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race where she placed sixth and took home the prestigious honor Miss Congeniality. She recently made a guest appearance on season 13 of the reality drag queen competition.

In addition, West, made history at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards when she became the first-ever person to walk the carpet in full drag, while her Drag Race season won five Primetime Emmy Awards including Best Reality Competition Show.

Her animated short Coaster was shortlisted for a 2020 Oscar and she hosts the podcast Dragcast with Nina West which has featured guests Glenn Close, Patricia Clarkson, Daisy Ridley, Jared Harris, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, among others. She has appreared in national ad campaigns for Pepsi, Pantene, and Lane Bryant and in 2020, she partnered with country music legend Dolly Parton for “Dolly X Nina: Kindness Is Queen” a collection that raised money for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and The Nina West Foundation to benefit youth Illiteracy and LGBTQ charities.

HG5’s client roster also includes Andrey Ivchenko (Stranger Things) and Momo Rodriguez (Mayans M.C.).

West is repped by Clear Talent Agency and Atlas Talent.