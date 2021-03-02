Niecy Nash Boards Romantic Comedy ‘The Perfect Find’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash has signed on to star alongside Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers, in the Numa Perrier-directed romantic comedy, The Perfect Find. The Netflix film is based on the 2016 book by Tia Williams.

Written by Leigh Davenport, the plot follows Jenna Jones Union, who is hopeful that her new job in beauty journalism will be a fresh start in her life. She soon learns that her new boss, Darcy, is her frenemy. Jenna starts a relationship with the company’s videographer, Eric, and things get complicated when she learns he’s Darcy’s son.

Union is producing the pic via her I’ll Have Another banner with Jeff Morrone, Tommy Oliver, and Codie Elaine Oliver of Confluential Films. Stuart Ford and Glendon Palmer will serve as exec producers on behalf of AGC Studios with I’ll Have Another’s Holly Shakoor Fleischer.

Nash is returning to the streaming giant following her Emmy-nominated performance in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us. She also recurred on season one of the streamers’ Mindy Kaling-created series, Never Have I Ever, and co-starred in the Netflix film Uncorked, directed by Prentice Penny. She is set to star in the forthcoming film, Beauty, also on the streamer.

Nash is repped by WME, Artists First, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.