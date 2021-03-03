GLAAD Media Awards Sets Date With Niecy Nash As Host; Virtual Ceremony Will Stream On Hulu

Actress, producer and director Niecy Nash (Getting On, When They See Us) is set to host the virtual ceremony for the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards which will stream on YouTube April 8 at 8pm ET. For the first time ever, the ceremony will also stream on Hulu on April 8 at 10pm ET.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. GLAAD previously announced 198 nominees in 28 categories for this year’s awards which includes Deadline’s own New Hollywood Podcast.

“I am so thrilled to be hosting this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, honoring the LGBTQ stories and images that change the world by growing acceptance and understanding,” said Nash in regards to hosting this year’s ceremony. “My wife Jessica and I are still thriving in newlywed bliss, and I’m looking forward to bringing that love and joy to GLAAD’s biggest night. Be ready for a surprise or two!”

In addition, GLAAD is also working with TikTok on a special recognition titled “TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year,” which is highlighting the TikTok creators who have taken LGBTQ visibility to new heights. GLAAD and the popular video platform unveiled the nominees for the recognition which includes Denise & Ebony (@team2moms), Kyne (@onlinekyne), Crissa Jackson (@crissa_ace), Chris Olsen (@olsennchris), Ian Paget (@ianpaget_), Josh Helfgott (@joshhelfgott), Ve’ondre Mitchell (@veondre), Austin Chiang, MD MPH (@austinchiangmd), and Christine Marshall (@chrissycanthearyou). Until March 12, fans can vote for their favorite. The winner will be announced the night of the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony.