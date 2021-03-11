Nicole Kidman & Bruna Papandrea Team On Feature Film Adaptation Of YA Novel ‘Mice’

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, who are behind the recent award lauded success of the HBO series The Undoing, are partnering again, this time for the feature film adaptation of Gordon Reece’s debut YA novel Mice.

Harriet Warner, creator and writer of the Amazon Prime Video series Tell Me Your Secrets, will adapt the screenplay

Kidman and Papandrea are producing alongside Blossom Films’ Per Saari and Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson, with Jeanne Snow of Made Up Stories executive producing.

Mice, a psychological thriller, follows Shelley and her mother as they are pushed to their limits, confronting their moral convictions and the line between right and wrong in the face of bullying, violence, and fear. The novel was published by Viking in the U.S. and Macmillan in the U.K. in 2011.

Papandrea tells us, “Gordon’s clever writing and sophisticated voice captured my attention right from the outset. He has skillfully created one of the most memorable and realistic protagonists in Shelley. It is her claustrophobic, visceral and harrowing world that we are excited to further develop for film.”

“I’m honoured that two such outstanding production companies have chosen to adapt ‘Mice’ for the screen,” said Reece. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team than Nicole, Per, Bruna, Jodi and Steve, and, with Harriet on writing duties, it’s a dream team if ever there was one!”

Reece is represented by Jerry Kalajian of Intellectual Property Group. Warner is repped by UTA, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Blossom Films and Made Up Stories’s The Undoing was the most watched series on HBO last year. The Undoing was nominated for four Golden Globes including Best Limited Series and Kidman in the Best Limited Series Actress categories. It’s also up for two SAG awards including Kidman for Best Actress in a Limited Series and Hugh Grant for Best Male Actor in a Limited Series.