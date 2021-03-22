Nicola Peltz To Co-Direct & Star In Indie Drama ‘Lola James’; Virginia Madsen Also Set

EXCLUSIVE: Transformers: Age of Extinction star Nicola Peltz will co-direct with The Florida Project actress Bria Vinaite the independent feature drama Lola James.

The movie, written by Peltz, is set in 2002 middle America and revolves around 19-year old Lola James, who is working to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home. All Lola wants is for Arlo to have a chance at life she never had. While trying to keep her head above water she spirals into a drug addiction that threatens to consume her. Arlo’s bright outlook on life keeps her hopeful — until one tragic night when her whole world gets uprooted. From that moment on, nothing will ever be the same. The movie, we hear, is already in production in Los Angeles.

Madsen will play Mona, who leads the family with fierce obedience on the wrong side of religion; she herself dealing with demons and raised by an abusive mother.

Peltz will star alongside Sideways Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen. Peltz is also producing in what is her feature debut as a writer, producer and director. Lola James is also Vinaite’s feature directorial debut. Will McCance is producing (Crystal Swan) with Ryan Kirby (Four Good Days) executive producing.

Peltz starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in Michael Bay’s $1.1 billion grossing Tranformers: Age of Extinction and most recently starred in The Obituary of Tunde Johnson. She also starred as Bradley Martin in A&E’s hit drama series Bates Motel. Peltz is repped by WME, Management 360, and attorney Robert Benun.

Madsen stars in the upcoming Lionsgate movie The Devil’s Light and also starred in the CW streaming series Swamp Thing as well as CBS’s Elementary with a recurring role on ABC’s Designated Survivor. Her feature credits include the upcoming Lionsgate title American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story and Road to Capri, Red Riding Hood, The Astronaut Farmer, A Prairie Home Companion, Dune, The Haunting and Candyman. Madsen is repped by Buchwald and Untitled.

Vinaite is repped by Thirty Three Mangement.