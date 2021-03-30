Nickole Jones Dies: Emmy-Nominated ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘Young Sheldon’ Hairstylist Was 45

Nickole Jones, an Emmy-nominated hairstylist whose work was seen on the women of Big Little Lies and the kids of Young Sheldon, died March 25 of cancer in Los Angeles. She was 45.

Her death was announced by her friend and colleague Anya Brewster, the ESPN hair and makeup department head.

A touching Instagram tribute was posted on the official page of Iain Armitage, the Young Sheldon and Big Little Lies actor:

It is an incredible feeling to work where the people you are surrounded with truly feel like family. The hard part of this kind of love is when you have to say goodbye. Iain first met Ms Nickole on Big Little Lies on his very first day as an actor. The kids on BLL were fascinated with her flawless makeup and gorgeous nails and also responded to the fun atmosphere she created. Iain was thrilled when she came to Young Sheldon- he felt like he’d won the lottery. She was so talented, but also so incredibly kind and made everything she touched more beautiful. We are bereft and miss everything about her so much, especially her thoughtfulness and her laughter. She leaves behind a family that meant the whole world to her, and also a work family- and she meant the world to us. We love you, Ms Nickole. We are grateful to have shared the earth with you. Thank you for everything.

Jones started her TV career with 2007’s The ½ Hour News Hour and was named key hairstylist on The Craigslist Killerin 2011. That was followed by work on $#*! My Dad Says, The Defenders No Ordinary Family and NCIS: Los Angeles.

In 2017 she became the key hairstylist for HBO’s Big Little Lies and was the hair department head for The Mindy Project and, beginning in 2018, CBS’s Young Sheldon. Most recently, she was the hairstylist for the 2020 movie Valley Girl. She was nominated for a 2017 Emmy in the Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie category for Big Little Lies.

Jones is survived by her spouse, Jen; their four children, Rubin, Cielo, Gabriel and Michael; her parents, Cynthia and Michael; sister, Jenn; brother, Kevin; and a large extended family.

“Nickole was a force of a woman,” Brewster wrote. “She didn’t accept anything but the best.”