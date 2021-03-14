Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Named Favorite Movie; ‘Stranger Things,’ Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande & BTS Among Repeat Winners – Full List

As was the case last year, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 was a remote ceremony, boasting major talent, stellar musical performances and a whole lot of the network’s signature slime.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live cast member and Nickelodeon alum Keenan Thompson (Kenan, All That), the broadcast celebrating kids’ favorite TV shows, movies and games was notable, given the return of a number of winners from recent years.

Some of the night’s major awards went to Wonder Woman 1984 (Favorite Movie), Alexa & Katie (Favorite Kids TV Show), Stranger Things (Favorite Family TV Show) Robert Downey Jr. (Favorite Movie Actor) and Millie Bobbie Brown (Favorite Female TV Star, Favorite Movie Actress). While Stranger Things triumphed in the same category last year, Brown had previously claimed the award for Female TV Star.

On the music side, top awards went to Ariana Grande (Favorite Female Artist) and Justin Bieber (Favorite Male Artist), who together claimed the Favorite Music Collaboration prize. Also pulling double duty as a winner—in the categories of Favorite Music Group and Favorite Global Music Star—was South Korean boy band BTS.

Kicking off at 7:30 ET, this year’s KCAs were simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr. The show featured special remarks from Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, as part of the annual Generation Change presentation, spotlighting the power that kids have to positively shape the world’s future. Later, iCarly cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress reunited to present the award for Favorite Movie.

Other notable appearances at the ceremony were made by Brown, BTS, Gal Gadot, Addison Rae, Sofía Vergara, David Dobrik, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Dove Cameron, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Dixie D’Amelio, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joshua Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Dani & Dannah Lane and Iain Armitage. Nickelodeon stars stopping by included JoJo Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay, Jules LeBlanc, Jayden Bartels, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Darci Lynne and Young Dylan.

Rounding out the show was Grammy Award winner Bieber, who joined rapper Quavo to perform his chart-topper “Intentions,” as well as a medley of two recent singles, “Hold On” and “Anyone.”

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

S tranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Jace Norman

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr.

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

“Dynamite” – BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS

OTHER CATEGORIES: