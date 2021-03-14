Skip to main content
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Named Favorite Movie; ‘Stranger Things,’ Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande & BTS Among Repeat Winners – Full List

Keenan Thompson hosted the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Erik Umphery/Nickelodeon

As was the case last year, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 was a remote ceremony, boasting major talent, stellar musical performances and a whole lot of the network’s signature slime.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live cast member and Nickelodeon alum Keenan Thompson (Kenan, All That), the broadcast celebrating kids’ favorite TV shows, movies and games was notable, given the return of a number of winners from recent years.

Some of the night’s major awards went to Wonder Woman 1984 (Favorite Movie), Alexa & Katie (Favorite Kids TV Show), Stranger Things (Favorite Family TV Show) Robert Downey Jr. (Favorite Movie Actor) and Millie Bobbie Brown (Favorite Female TV Star, Favorite Movie Actress). While Stranger Things triumphed in the same category last year, Brown had previously claimed the award for Female TV Star.

On the music side, top awards went to Ariana Grande (Favorite Female Artist) and Justin Bieber (Favorite Male Artist), who together claimed the Favorite Music Collaboration prize. Also pulling double duty as a winner—in the categories of Favorite Music Group and Favorite Global Music Star—was South Korean boy band BTS.

Kicking off at 7:30 ET, this year’s KCAs were simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr. The show featured special remarks from Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, as part of the annual Generation Change presentation, spotlighting the power that kids have to positively shape the world’s future. Later, iCarly cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress reunited to present the award for Favorite Movie.

Other notable appearances at the ceremony were made by Brown, BTS, Gal Gadot, Addison Rae, Sofía Vergara, David Dobrik, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Dove Cameron, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Dixie D’Amelio, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joshua Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Dani & Dannah Lane and Iain Armitage. Nickelodeon stars stopping by included JoJo Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay, Jules LeBlanc, Jayden Bartels, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Darci Lynne and Young Dylan.

Rounding out the show was Grammy Award winner Bieber, who joined rapper Quavo to perform his chart-topper “Intentions,” as well as a medley of two recent singles, “Hold On” and “Anyone.”

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 winners: 

TELEVISION:

  • FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
    Alexa & Katie
  • FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
    Stranger Things
  • FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
    America’s Got Talent
  • FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
    SpongeBob SquarePants
  • FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
    Millie Bobby Brown 
  • FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
    Jace Norman

FILM:

  • FAVORITE MOVIE
    Wonder Woman 1984
  • FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
    Millie Bobby Brown
    FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
    Robert Downey Jr.
  • FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
    Soul
  • FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
    Anna Kendrick

MUSIC:

  • FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
    Ariana Grande
  • FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
    Justin Bieber
  • FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
    BTS
  • FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
    “Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
  • FAVORITE SONG
    “Dynamite” – BTS
  • FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
    BTS

OTHER CATEGORIES:

  • FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
    Charli D’Amelio
  • FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
    James Charles
  • FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
    Simone Biles
  • FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
    LeBron James
  • FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
    Among Us

