Huzzah! Nicholas Hoult And His Dead Duck Films Signs First-Look TV Deal With ‘The Great’ Producers MRC Television And Civic Center Media

EXCLUSIVE: Following critical acclaim that recently earned him multiple accolades including a SAG nomination, Nicholas Hoult is looking to stay in business with The Great producers for the long haul. Hoult has signed a first-look television deal with MRC Television and Civic Center Media via his newly formed production company, Dead Duck Films. He also named film and TV producer Whitaker Lader, coming off an overall producing deal at Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, to lead the company.

“I have always loved the creative process of filmmaking, from start to finish and feel so lucky to have learned from the amazingly talented people I have worked with over the years,” Hoult said. “I’m thrilled to be launching this company, and to be embarking on this journey alongside such brilliant partners.”

The first project in development under the banner’s deal with the leading independent studio is Wildfire Johnny. The half-hour series, based on a short story from author Kevin Wilson’s Baby, You’re Gonna Be Mine: Stories, chronicles the story of a young man who discovers a discarded straight razor with a note promising whoever possesses this blade will gain access to its particular magic. Hoult will star and executive produce with Gianna Sobol writing and executive producing. Lader also will serve as executive producer.

“Nicholas is an immensely talented artist, and we feel very privileged to have the continued opportunity to tell great stories like Wildfire Johnny with him and Whitaker as they establish their new production company and call MRC Television home,” said MRC Television President Elise Henderson.

Hoult next will be seen starring in Season 2 of Tony McNamara’s Golden Globe- and Screen Actors Guild-nominated comedy series, The Great, for which he also will serve as an executive producer. The Hulu series is produced by Civic Center Media in affiliation with MRC Television. Hoult himself received Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice Award nominations for his portrayal of Peter in Season 1. Also upcoming, Hoult will star in Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, alongside Angelina Jolie. Hoult’s feature and television credits include McNamara’s The Favourite, the X-Men franchise and Mad Max: Fury Road, among many others.

Prior to Imagine Entertainment, Lader served as head of production and development for Casey Affleck’s Sea Change Media. Her credits include Light of My Life, written and directed by Affleck, and The World to Come, starring Katherine Waterson, Vanessa Kirby and Affleck.

Hoult is repped by UTA, 42 and Felker Toczek.