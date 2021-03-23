Nicholas Gonzalez Joins NBC Drama Series ‘La Brea’; Rohan Mirchandaney Also Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off a three-season run as Dr. Neil Melendez on ABC’s The Good Doctor, Nicholas Gonzalez has been tapped to co-star opposite Eoin Macken, Natalie Zea and Jon Seda in NBC’s sci-fi drama La Brea.

Also cast as a series regular in the project, which has a straight-to-series order, is Australian actor Rohan Mirchandaney. He and Gonzalez also join previously cast Veronica St. Clair, Chiké Okonkwo, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki and Lily Santiago.

In La Brea, written by David Appelbaum, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother (Zea) and son (Martin) from father (Macken) and daughter (Gorecki). When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Gonzalez will play Levi Brooks, an Air Force pilot and Gavin’s (Macken) best friend who is recruited to lead the mission to save the people who fell into the sinkhole.

Mirchandaney will portray Scott, a tour guide at the Tar Pits Museum. He uses humor to make light out of serious situations.

Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt and Ken Woodruff. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio, producing with Keshet Studios.

For the past three seasons, Gonzalez was a series regular on ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor, playing the popular character of Dr. Melendez, who died in the two-part Season 4 premiere. His series credits include Being Mary Jane, How to Get Away With Murder and Pretty Little Liars. He is repped by Pakula/King & Associates, Vault Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

Mirchandaney recently co-starred opposite opposite Judy Davis in the ABC Australia series Mystery Road. He also had a supporting role in Arclight’s Hotel Mumbai opposite Dev Patel. Mirchandaney, best known for his recurring role on Australian series House Husbands, is repped by Link Entertainment and Active Artist Management in Australia.