‘Truth Be Told’ Creator, Showrunner Nichelle Tramble Spellman Signs With CAA

Nichelle Tramble Spellman
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed NAACP Image Award winner Nichelle Tramble Spellman for representation in all areas.

Tramble Spellman created and serves and both showrunner and executive producer for Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told. Last year Tramble Spellman received the NAACP Image Award for outstanding writing in a drama series prize for her work on the drama. “The series, currently in production on season 2, stars Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson.

Previously, Tramble Spellman spent three seasons as producer on the CBS’ Emmy-winning The Good Wife, and on FX’s Justified and Snowfall. Her additional writing credits include Mercy, Harper’s Island and Women’s Murder Club.

Tramble Spellman and her husband, writer and producer Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), also launched their company The 51 with a first-look production deal at HBO. The 51 is developing numerous projects focused on amplifying underrepresented voices.

Tramble Spellman continues to be repped by Dianne Fraser at Industry Entertainment and attorney Alex Kohner.

