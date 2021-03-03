‘Truth Be Told’ Creator, Showrunner Nichelle Tramble Spellman Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed NAACP Image Award winner Nichelle Tramble Spellman for representation in all areas.

Previously, Tramble Spellman spent three seasons as producer on the CBS’ Emmy-winning The Good Wife, and on FX’s Justified and Snowfall. Her additional writing credits include Mercy, Harper’s Island and Women’s Murder Club.

Tramble Spellman and her husband, writer and producer Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), also launched their company The 51 with a first-look production deal at HBO. The 51 is developing numerous projects focused on amplifying underrepresented voices.

Tramble Spellman continues to be repped by Dianne Fraser at Industry Entertainment and attorney Alex Kohner.