Dayna Lynne North’s Loud Sis Productions Hires Nichelle Protho As SVP

Nichelle Protho has been hired as SVP Development & Production at Loud Sis Productions, Dayna Lynne North’s company that is aiming to produce content that amplifies the stories of Black women, women of color and marginalized voices.

Protho, most recently a development executive at Sander/Moses Productions, joins after North, the former writer and executive producer on HBO’s Insecure, formed Loud Sis and inked a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. Among Loud Sis’ first projects sees North writing and executive producing with Malcolm D. Lee’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Peacock’s 10-episode limited dramedy series adapted from Universal’s movie franchise.

Protho previously oversaw production at Urban Entertainment, where she developed and produced the John Ridley web series Undercover Brother that eventually became one of the industry’s first web-to-film adaptations.

“When launching a production company, having an executive by your side who’s an experienced, savvy, outside-the-box thinker is essential,” North said. “When that person is also a lifelong friend, it is a blessing beyond measure. I cannot imagine Loud Sis without Nichelle Protho. It’s a joy to be on this ride with her.”

Said Protho: “It’s an honor and a privilege to be embarking on this journey with the remarkable talent and human being that is Dayna Lynne North. I truly believe that I was destined to be here at this exact time to help realize the goals of Loud Sis by developing powerful and transformative content led by women of color, both in front of and behind the camera.”