NFL Should Release Report On Alleged Washington Football Team Sex Harassment, Employees And Time’s Up Say

The National Football League is under pressure to release a report from its investigation into the alleged sexual harassment of employees.

The former Washington Football Team (WFT) employees sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that asked him to make the league’s investigative reports findings public. They were joined by the Time’s Up Foundation and other activists against sexual harassment in the workplace.

In the letter to Goodell, the signatories called for complete accountability and transparency as it pertains to the investigative report.

“Coming forward takes tremendous strength and courage, especially when the abuser is in a position of power,” said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of Time’s Up Foundation. “Time’s Up is in solidarity with all those who came forward to detail decades of pervasive harassment and abuse at the Washington Football Club, and we join them in demanding accountability and justice.”

The NFL has said it would share the report with outside sources, but has not specified whether that meant a full public disclosure. The league has released past investigations to the public, including its Deflategate investigation of alleged cheating by the New England Patriots, and the handling of Baltimore Ravens’ running back Ray Rice’s abuse of his then-girlfriend, later his wife.

The letter released today called for the same level of transparency and accountability following this most recent investigation.

Approximately 20 former Washington Football Team employees and individuals Lisa Banks and Debra Katz have been active in demanding the report be made public.