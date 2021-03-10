Los Angeles And Orange Counties Can Reopen Movie Theaters, Theme Parks This Saturday, Per Newsom Announcement

The morning after his less-than-stellar State of the State speech, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered some good news to about 15 million Californians. Newsom said the state on Friday will meet its threshold of administering 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in low-income, hard-hit communities, triggering a change in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy that will advance Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties into the “red” tier of that matrix and clear a path for more businesses to reopen. As long as local health officials agree, businesses in those counties will be allowed to open under the less restrictive red tier limits on Saturday.

Moving from the restrictive “purple” tier into the red tier will authorize the county to increase capacity limits at retail establishments and reopen theme parks, indoor dining, fitness centers and movie theaters. State officials had recently announced theme parks would be allowed to reopen on April 1. That timeline is now moved up by about two weeks. Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced on Tuesday that Disneyland would reopen in “late April.”

Under the soon-to-be-outdated tier system, L.A. qualified this week for the first of two consecutive weeks required to move into the red tier. But the California Department of Public Health revealed recently that once the state has administered 2 million vaccine doses in disadvantaged neighborhoods, it will make moving from the purple to red tier much easier. Instead of less than seven daily cases per 100,000 residents, counties only have to move below 10 cases per 100,000.

L.A. has met the 10 cases per 100,000 metric for weeks, and so will be able to reopen immediately once the vaccination threshold is met. (The change in requirements is retroactive, meaning counties het credit if they have recently had a case rate between seven and 10 per 100,000 residents.)

On Tuesday, the state had recorded over 1.92 million vaccinations to members of disadvantaged communities — interestingly, that’s just about the number of signatures on the petition to recall Newsom. There was some thought Newsom might actually make the announcement during his State of the State address, but he did not.

The state Covid-19 tracker on Wednesday noted some numbers had lagged due to latency issues, but Monday and Tuesday it was estimated California applied 20,000 and 30,000 shots in arms. Given those daily rates, it’s easy to see how the state could hit 2 million by Friday.

City News Service contributed to this report.

