New York Times Calls Out Tucker Carlson For “Calculated And Cruel” Segment Attacking Reporter

The New York Times called out Tucker Carlson for a segment in which he mocked and attacked one of its tech reporters, Taylor Lorenz, for a tweet she send on International Women’s Day.

In a statement, the Times said, “In a now familiar move, Tucker Carlson opened his show last night by attacking a journalist. It was a calculated and cruel tactic, which he often deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his intended target. Taylor Lorenz is a talented New York Times journalist doing timely and essential reporting. Journalists should be able to do their jobs without facing harassment.”

Lorenz had tweeted on Monday about online harassment, writing, “For international women’s day please consider supporting women enduring online harassment. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life. No one should have to go through this.”

Carlson made the Twitter post a focus of a segment on Tuesday in which he said, “Lots of people are suffering right now, but no one is suffering quite as much as Taylor Lorenz is suffering. People have criticized her opinions on the Internet, and it has destroyed her life. Let’s pause on this International Women’s Day and recognize that. You thought female Uyghurs had it bad. You haven’t talked to Taylor Lorenz.” The chyron during the segment read, “Society’s biggest victims have the most powerful jobs.”

After the segment ran, Lorenz responded by noting that Carlson’s show even found a photo of her and made it her Twitter avatar as they displayed her tweet. In fact, she doesn’t have her image as her avatar.

She wrote, “I think it’s very weird of Tucker to *photoshop my avatar* to include my face. Stuff like this takes effort and is intentional…Yup, and the photo they used isn’t even from my IG, it’s from years ago. Tucker spent time and resources to photoshop my avatar into something it isn’t. That’s very much an intentional act!”