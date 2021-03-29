NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Opens Covid-19 Vaccine To Age 30 And Up Tomorrow, Age 16 And Over Starting April 6

Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday announced that New Yorkers 30 years old and over are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines starting tomorrow and that eligibility expands to age 16 and older on April 6.

Cuomo said more than 2 million doses have been administered at New York State-run and FEMA-assisted mass vaccination sites and more than 9 million across all vaccination sites, including 171,419 doses in the last 24 hours and more than 1.3 million doses over the past seven days.

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat Covid. Beginning March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will be able to be vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 or older will be eligible on April 6, well ahead of the May 1 deadline set by the White House,” he said in a statement.

“As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines,” he added.

On Friday, Cuomo announced a “vaccine passport” app, called the Excelsior Pass, that New Yorkers can use to prove vaccination or history of a negative Covid-19 test.