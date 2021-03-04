New York City Arts And Entertainment Venues Will Reopen April 2, But With Capacity Limits

Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, nightclubs and music venues can reopen as of April 2, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The Broadway announcement was tipped by Deadline earlier in the day.

Cuomo said venues can reopen at 33 percent capacity, with up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors. If the venues institute mandatory proof of negative Covid-19 tests, they can pad those totals to 150 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors.

How much that will help the struggling venues remains to be scene. Margins are extremely tight for most shows, and whether many events can be sustainable at roughly 1/3 capacity remains to be seen.

“New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat COVID, and we’re gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves. It’s clear that if we remain vigilant, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel,” Cuomo said.

Along with the reopening can renewed admonitions on the need to take Covid-19 precautions.

“This is a tough footrace, but the infection rate is down and the vaccination rate is up, and New Yorkers will get through this together as long as we stay in touch and keep this momentum heading in the right direction,” Cuomo said.

Residential gatherings of up to 25 people can be held outdoors beginning on March 22. However, indoor gatherings in residences will remain at a maximum of 10 people.

Non-residential social gatherings of up to 100 people can take place indoors, with outdoor events expanding to 200 potential attendees. Those moves should be a boon to the wedding industry, which is entering its prime season in April.