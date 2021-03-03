New Line Max Original Movie ‘8-Bit Christmas’ In Production

New Line announced a new Max Original movie today which is already filming, 8-Bit Christmas, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Winslow Fegley, June Diane Raphael and Steve Zahn.

The comedy, directed by Michael Dowse, is set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, and follows ten-year-old Jake Doyle’s (Fegley) herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas. Harris plays Adult Jake Doyle (and also narrates) while Raphael and Zahn play Young Jake’s parents, Kathy and John.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actor and New York Times bestselling author Harris recently starred in HBO Max series It’s a Sin and next stars in The Matrix 4 which opens on Dec. 22. He can also be seen in Lionsgate’s upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

8-Bit Christmas is produced by Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum for Star Thrower Entertainment, as well as Nick Nantell, and Jonathan Sadowski. EPs are Kevin Jakubowski, Whitney Brown. Screenplay is by Kevin Jakubowski, adapted from his debut novel.