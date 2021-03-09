New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Star Dominique Fishback Is Ready For A Revolution

From The Deuce to Random Acts of Flyness to The Hate U Give to Project Power, Dominique Fishback has built an acting career that has a strong foundation of perspective and point of view. With her most recent role in Judas and the Black Messiah, Fishback takes her career to a new level.

The film directed by Shaka King, who co-wrote the script with Will Berson, chronicles the lives of Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, and William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), who served as an FBI informant to help silence Hampton and the Party. Fishback takes a powerful turn as Hampton’s fellow revolutionary and romantic interest Deborah Johnson (who is now known as Akua Njeri). The film speaks true to today’s landscape of Black Lives Matter and social justice — even though the real-life events took place in the 1960s.

Fishback talked to Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about the impact of the film on her life and career as well as the revolution we are currently in. We also share a special message with Fishback from a past New Hollywood guest — and her reaction is absolutely delightful. Listen to the episode below.