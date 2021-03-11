New Europe Boards Family Animation ‘YUKU And The Himalayan Flower’ – Cartoon Movie

EXCLUSIVE: As this week’s animation event Cartoon Movie rolls on (virtually), sales outfit New Europe has picked up rights to the upcoming family animation YUKU And The Himalayan Flower.

Directed by Rémi Durin and Arnaud Demuynck, with graphics by Paul Jadoul, the film is the story of the titular Yuku, a little mouse who lives with her family in the basement of a castle who decides to embark on a quest to find the legendary Himalayan flower.

Gebeka Films has already secured France rights while Le Parc Distribution will handle distribution in Benelux in collaboration with JEF in Flanders and the Netherlands. Outside the Box is the Swiss distributor.

Pic is produced by Artémis Productions, La Boîte Productions, Les Films du Nord, Vivement Lundi ! and Nadasdy Film with pre sales by Canal+ Family, RTBF, Proximus and RTS.

YUKU And The Himalayan Flower is the latest project from New Europe’s KIDS label, while has previously included the Swedish film Gordon & Paddy, Norwegian pic Cattle Hill and its sequel Christmas At Cattle Hill, and Latvian/Polish animation Jacob, Mimmi And The Talking Dogs.

“We fell in love with YUKU’s graphic style and the film’s positive message. The story is full of great songs and it’s perfect for the whole family,” said Jan Naszewski.

“Yuku is a little mouse musician and singer who’ll delight audiences as much as she charms the protagonists she meets in the film’s crazy adventure. This musical will make the whole family dance around the unifying themes of friendship, love and sharing,” added Arnaud Demuynck, author, director and producer.