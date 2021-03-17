You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Network Entertainment Inks With ICM Partners For Global Representation

Network Entertainment Founder and CEO Derik Murray, President & COO Paul Gertz, and SVP & Executive Producer Brian Gersh
EXCLUSIVE: Network Entertainment has signed with ICM Partners for global representation, the agency tells Deadline.

Led by Founder and CEO Derik Murray, President & COO Paul Gertz, and SVP & Executive Producer Brian Gersh, Network is an award-winning boutique production company that develops, finances and produces documentary programming for a big screen audience, as well as television networks and streamers. Its focus is on projects that celebrate iconic personalities and their legacies, and others honing in on major cultural topics, within the areas of music, film, comedy, sports, politics and business.

Recently, the company partnered with MRC Non-Fiction and director Questlove on an upcoming documentary centered on groundbreaking musician Sly Stone. On that project, Oscar and Emmy winner Common serves as EP.

“We are truly blessed to be working with an A-list roster of partners and collaborators on our current projects and upcoming slate,” said Brian Gersh, Network SVP and Executive Producer, “and are excited about joining forces with ICM to usher in this next phase of Network’s evolution.”

Other notable projects from Network Entertainment include PUNK—a four-part docuseries executive produced by Iggy Pop and John Varvatos—and The Age of A.I. Hosted and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., the latter title has been streamed over 48 million times, since its launch on YouTube Originals in December of 2019.

On the feature side, Network’s credits include I Am Patrick Swayze, which attracted over two million viewers, upon its release on the Paramount Network, and Muhammad Ali doc Facing Ali, which secured a spot on the Oscars shortlist for Best Documentary Feature in 2010.

Among other achievements, Network has been named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, which recognizes the top production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted space.

