Netflix Sets Art Heist Docuseries ‘This Is A Robbery’ From Jane Rosenthal & Barnicle Brothers

Tribeca Film’s Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh, whose recent work includes The Irishman and When They See Us, have teamed up with sports producer Colin Barnicle and Nick Barnicle for a Netflix art heist docuseries This Is A Robbery.

Directed by Colin Barnicle, the four-part Netflix original chronicles the world’s biggest art theft. On March 18, 1990, 13 works of art were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in the early hours. Guards admitted two men posing as police officers responding to a disturbance call, and the thieves tied the guards up and looted the museum over the next hour. Over 30 years later, the crime remains unsolved.

This Is A Robbery, which will hit the streamer on Apr. 7th, marks the Barnicle brothers’ first foray into true crime. Colin and Nick Barnicle are best known for their sports projects including UFC 25 Years in Short, The Glove and Glory Days.

“I’ve always been energized by new voices, especially when they come to a project with such a clear passion for the story they’re telling,” said Jane Rosenthal, Producer and Tribeca Enterprises co-founder/CEO. “From the beginning, Colin and Nick were driven to tell this story as it really happened – equal parts drama, explosive true crime story, and a madcap comedy of errors. The result is a massively entertaining series.”

Colin Barnicle, Nick Barnicle, Rosenthal, Welsh and Linda Henry executive produce the series.

See the trailer for This Is A Robbery above.