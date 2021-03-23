Netflix Sets Release Date For ‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’; Fred Armisen, Chrissy Teigen, Conan O’Brien & More Join Cast Of Animated Pic

On Tuesday, Netflix took to Twitter to announce an April 30 release date for its animated comedy, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, also unveiling additions to its voice cast.

New cast members include Fred Armisen (Big Mouth), Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Chrissy Teigen (Mr. Mayor) and husband John Legend (Coming 2 America), Charlyne Yi (Summer Camp Island), late-night host Conan O’Brien, Sasheer Zamata (Woke, SNL), Jay Pharaoh (White Famous, SNL), Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls), Griffin McElroy (Dimension 20) and relative newcomer Elle Mills.

Previously announced members of the Mitchells cast include Abbi Jacobson (Disenchantment, Broad City), Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Eric André (Disenchantment) and Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Father), among others

Written and directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, The Mitchells vs. The Machines centers on Katie Mitchell (Jacobson), a young woman who is accepted into her dream film school. While driving to campus, she and her family come across a tech uprising, which leaves them to figure out how to save the world.

Produced by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, the film previously known as Connected was sold from Sony to Netflix in January. Kurt Albrecht also produced, with Will Allegra on board as an EP. Daniel Chuba and Carey Smith served as co-producers.