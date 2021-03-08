‘Down To Earth With Zac Efron’ Begins Production On Second Season As Netflix Eyes 2022 Season 2 Premiere

After its first season became one of the bigger hits of 2020 on the streamer, Netflix is looking forward to the next season of Down To Earth With Zac Efron as production has begun on the second season in Australia. The second season is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

In this new season, actor Zac Efron travels around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. The hosts bring viewers to beautiful locales where they seek out sustainable practices in a way that is both educational and enlightening, embracing local food, culture and customs throughout their journey.

Efron Michael Simkin, Jason Barrett will exec produce through their banner Ninjas Runnin’ Wild and Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson and Darin Olien will also exec produce throughThe Nacelle Company.

While numbers haven’t been released, the first season of the reality series became a surprise hit as it premiered as people were forced into the locked down as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe. Not only did strong reviews and good word of mouth help build a fanbase but the show also quickly became a big winner across social media upon its release on Netflix.