You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Seoul-Based Financier NEW Partners With L.A.’s Library Pictures International On Slate Of Korean-Language Films

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ridley Scott & Steven Knight Plot 10-Episode WWII Epic 'Roads To Freedom'
Read the full story

Netflix Leases 2 Soundstages At Japan’s Iconic Toho Studio

Toho Studio
Toho Studio Ⓒ1954-2007 TOHO CO.,LTD

Netflix has struck a multi-year deal to lease two soundstages at iconic Japanese film studio Toho.

The agreement begins in April 2021 and will commence with two of Netflix’s upcoming Japanese projects, Yu Yu Hakusho and Sanctuary, which will both film this year.

The streamer says it will release more than 25 live-action and anime titles from Japan this year, including films Ride or Die, We Couldn’t Become Adults and Asakusa Kid, series such as The Naked Director Season 2, and unscripted formats such as Creator’s File: Gold. Last year, Netflix also unveiled upcoming Japanese anime content including deals with producers NAZ, Science SARU, and MAPPA.

Toho Studio is Japan’s largest movie studio and is famed for hosting classic Japanese pictures including Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai and the Godzilla film series.

“As someone who built their career working on Japanese films and series, Toho Studio has always been somewhere I dreamt of bringing projects to,” said Netflix’s Manager, Production Management, Live Action Teiji Ozawa.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad