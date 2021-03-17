Netflix Leases 2 Soundstages At Japan’s Iconic Toho Studio

Netflix has struck a multi-year deal to lease two soundstages at iconic Japanese film studio Toho.

The agreement begins in April 2021 and will commence with two of Netflix’s upcoming Japanese projects, Yu Yu Hakusho and Sanctuary, which will both film this year.

The streamer says it will release more than 25 live-action and anime titles from Japan this year, including films Ride or Die, We Couldn’t Become Adults and Asakusa Kid, series such as The Naked Director Season 2, and unscripted formats such as Creator’s File: Gold. Last year, Netflix also unveiled upcoming Japanese anime content including deals with producers NAZ, Science SARU, and MAPPA.

Toho Studio is Japan’s largest movie studio and is famed for hosting classic Japanese pictures including Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai and the Godzilla film series.

“As someone who built their career working on Japanese films and series, Toho Studio has always been somewhere I dreamt of bringing projects to,” said Netflix’s Manager, Production Management, Live Action Teiji Ozawa.