Netflix India Unveils Slate Of 40 Films & Series

Netflix today hosted an event in Mumbai unveiling a hefty slate of upcoming films, series, documentaries, reality programs, and comedy specials.

There were a total of 40 projects touted during today’s showcase, some of which were previously announced, such as the Alfonso Cuaron-exec produced feature The Disciple, which as Deadline revealed Netflix took world rights on following the movie’s premiere at Venice last year.

Also on the slate are: the series Bombay Begins from Endemol Shine India, Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment; the relationship drama Ajeeb Daastaans, from directors Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani; the feature Pagglait from Umesh Bist; and Reliance Entertainment’s Bulbul Tarang.

The full list of titles is below.

Accompanying today’s announcement, Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, said: “Growing up in India you see and feel entertainment all around you. Our country is filled with beautiful, diverse stories to tell, talented storytellers and crew who bring them to life, and incredible actors who captivate us on screen.

“At Netflix, we love to tell stories that bring us together. Films and series told authentically by Indian creators you love as well as voices that are new. But how do we identify that one story that everyone will love? We don’t. Each and everyone of us have our own tastes and moods and all of us want to see our lives reflected on screen.

“Our upcoming lineup features more variety and diversity than we have seen before. From the biggest films and series, to gripping documentaries and reality, and bold comedy formats. We are taking our next big leap in India to bring you more than 40 powerful and irresistible stories from all corners of the country.”

Full list of series and films:

Films:

Ajeeb Daastaans

Bulbul Tarang

Dhamaka

Haseen Dillruba

Jaadugar

Jagame Thandhiram

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Milestone

Navarasa

Pagglait

Penthouse

Sardar Ka Grandson

The Disciple

Series:

Aranyak

Bombay Begums

Decoupled

Delhi Crime S2

Feels Like Ishq

Finding Anamika

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega S2

Kota Factory S2

Little Things S4

Mai

Masaba Masaba S2

Mismatched S2

Ray

SheS2

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Comedy:

Comedy Premium League

Kapil Sharma Special

Sumukhi Suresh Special

Aakash Gupta Special

Rahul Dua Special

Prashasti Singh Special

Documentaries:

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Docu-Series)

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Docu-Series)

Indian Predator (Docu-Series)

Searching for Sheela (Docu-Film)

Reality series:

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2

Social Currency

The Big Day Collection S2