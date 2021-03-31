Netflix Lands ‘Every House Is Haunted’; Corin Hardy To Direct Script By Jason Pagan & Andrew Deutschman

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has landed Every House is Haunted, a script by Jason Pagan & Andrew Deutschman that will be directed by Corin Hardy, helmer of The Nun and Gangs of London.

An insurance investigator tries to debunk claims that a couple’s death was caused by a haunted house, but his doubts are challenged by a psychic and the mysterious occurrences he witnesses with his own eyes.

Producers are Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi for Raimi Productions, and Roy Lee for Vertigo Entertainment and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs exec producing. Raimi has a financing deal with Starlight, which optioned a collection of short stories called Every House is Haunted. The Ian Rogers short story The House on Ashley Avenue is the basis for what this project has become. The project was shopped to the town this week and got a number of bids, with Netflix coming in strongest.

The scribes separately are writing Classified, a pitch set at New Line with Chad Stahelski attached to direct. The scribes are repped by Underground’s Trevor Engelson and WME, Hardy is repped by WME and Range and Raimi by CAA.