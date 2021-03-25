Nnamdi Asomugha Joins Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne In Netflix Buzz Thriller ‘The Good Nurse’

EXCLUSIVE: Sylvie’s Love star Nnamdi Asomugha is joining Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in Netflix’s anticipated serial killer thriller The Good Nurse, we can reveal. We understand the shoot is being lined up for mid-April on the East Coast.

Based on the book by Charles Graeber and scripted by 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Danish writer-director Tobias Lindholm (Another Round) is making his English-language feature directing debut on film, which is being produced by Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa and FilmNation.

Lindholm is the regular writing partner of Thomas Vinterberg, including on hit movies The Hunt and 2021 Oscar nominee Another Round, and he has also directed movies including A War and A Hijacking.

The Good Nurse will tell the true story of the pursuit and capture of Charlie Cullen, a nurse who is regarded as one of the most prolific serial killers in history. Now called “Angel of Death,” Cullen was a married father who was thought to be a responsible caretaker, but his secret compulsion to take life led to his implication in the deaths of as many as 300 patients over 16 years, spread across nine hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Oscar winner Redmayne will play Cullen, who was caught by two former Newark homicide detectives who wouldn’t let go, aided by a nurse who worked alongside Cullen and risked her job and family’s safety to stop him. Two-time Oscar nominee Chastain will play the nurse whose dogged pursuit helped end the killing spree.

Former NFL All-Pro turned-actor and producer Asomugha will play Danny Baldwin, one of the lead police detectives who works with Chastain’s character to investigate the deaths.

The project was among the most in-demand at last year’s European Film Market where, as we revealed, Netflix swooped on global rights in a big deal.

Redmayne recently starred in six-time Oscar nominee The Trial of the Chicago 7, for which he received a SAG nom. Chastain is in post on 355 and has The Eyes of Tammy Faye due out later this year.

Asomugha starred opposite Tessa Thompson in Amazon romance Sylvie’s Love, on which he also served as a producer. Before that, he co-starred on Broadway in the Tony-nominated A Soldier’s Play. He also produced on George Nolfi’s The Banker and was an executive producer on Harriet. He is repped by CAA and management firm Art2Perform.