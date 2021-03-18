You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Arnold Schwarzenegger Would Be Best Public Figure To Lead Earth In Wake Of Alien Invasion, U.K. Poll Finds; Actor & Former California Governor “Ready To Serve”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Showtime Series On U.S. Capitol Assault Set With 'The Comey Rule' Duo Billy Ray & Shane Salerno
Read the full story

Netflix Lands Dan Kunka Action Spec ‘Lift’ For Simon Kinberg & Matt Reeves To Produce

Jacey Kunka/AP Images

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix continues to be aggressive in the material market, making a preemptive deal for the Dan Kunka script Lift, for Simon Kinberg’s Genre Pictures and Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho to produce. Genre’s Audrey Chon and 6th & Idaho’s Adam Kassan are also producing.

Netflix moved quickly, after the spec was sent to every studio last night. There’s a strong part for a lead actress. A female master thief and her ex-boyfriend who works for the FBI team up to steal $100 million in gold bullion being transported on a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich.

Kunka has several projects set around town. TriStar and Escape Artists have the sci-fi adaptation Cagn, Focus Features and George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse have Water Crisis, based on an investigative journalist who recently documented how the world is running out of water; and Church of Spies has Philip Noyce set to direct. Kunka previously sold the Black List script Yellowstone Falls, which has Louis Leterrier to direct, Space Race at Universal with Dan Trachtenberg directing and Crime of the Century at Universal with Chris Morgan producing.

Kunka is repped by Verve, Adam Kolbrenner’s Lit Entertainment Group, and attorney Sean Marks.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad