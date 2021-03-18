Netflix Lands Dan Kunka Action Spec ‘Lift’ For Simon Kinberg & Matt Reeves To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix continues to be aggressive in the material market, making a preemptive deal for the Dan Kunka script Lift, for Simon Kinberg’s Genre Pictures and Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho to produce. Genre’s Audrey Chon and 6th & Idaho’s Adam Kassan are also producing.

Netflix moved quickly, after the spec was sent to every studio last night. There’s a strong part for a lead actress. A female master thief and her ex-boyfriend who works for the FBI team up to steal $100 million in gold bullion being transported on a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich.

Kunka has several projects set around town. TriStar and Escape Artists have the sci-fi adaptation Cagn, Focus Features and George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse have Water Crisis, based on an investigative journalist who recently documented how the world is running out of water; and Church of Spies has Philip Noyce set to direct. Kunka previously sold the Black List script Yellowstone Falls, which has Louis Leterrier to direct, Space Race at Universal with Dan Trachtenberg directing and Crime of the Century at Universal with Chris Morgan producing.

Kunka is repped by Verve, Adam Kolbrenner’s Lit Entertainment Group, and attorney Sean Marks.