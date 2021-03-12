Netflix Sensation ‘Bird Box’ Is Getting A Spanish Spinoff Movie

The Bird Box universe is expanding with a Spanish-language spinoff, we can reveal.

The movie will reunite Netflix with Bird Box producers Dylan Clark (The Batman) and Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), but it will also have a distinctly Spanish flavor.

Writer-directors will be Spanish duo Alex and David Pastor, best known for 2020 Netflix thriller The Occupant and 2009 pandemic thriller Carriers, as well as Syfy series Incorporated and recent HBO Max series The Head, both of which they created.

Producing for Spanish outfit Nostromo Pictures will be Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls, producers of The Occupant and Spanish hit The Invisible Guest. Guerra is also well known as the producer of Ryan Reynolds box office breakout Buried.

The yet to be titled film, which will sit within David Kosse’s local-language slate at the streamer, is due to start production towards the end of this year in Spain. Cast has yet to be set.

We hear this could be the first of multiple local-language Bird Box spinoffs.

Executive producers will be Ainsley Davies for Chris Morgan Productions, Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions, and filmmaker Susanne Bier, who directed the original.

Post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box was a massive hit for Netflix in 2018. Sandra Bullock starred as a mother who tries to protect herself and two children from entities which push people who look at them to suicide. According to the streamer, the film was watched by 89 million households over its first four weeks of release, the second-most ever for one of their original films.

There has been plenty of talk about a possible sequel. Josh Malerman, the writer of the 2014 novel on which Bird Box is based, said last year that a sequel movie is in development. His sequel novel Malorie was published last year.

Alex and David Pastor are repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, Verve and Ryan LeVine/Karl Austen.