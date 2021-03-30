Netflix Unveils 4 New French Productions Including ‘Lost Bullet’ Sequel & ‘A Hard Day’ Remake

Netflix officially opened its offices in Paris a year ago today and to mark the anniversary the streamer has confirmed details of four upcoming projects.

On the film side, Guillaume Pierret will direct a sequel to his 2020 action pic Lost Bullet, which was a hit for Netflix, attracting more than 37 million viewers in its first four weeks, the company said.

Also in film, Régis Blondeau will remake the 2014 Korean film A Hard Day as A Tombeau Ouvert, starring Franck Gastambide and Simon Abkarian.

In TV, the company confirmed production today on two new series including The 7 lives Of Lea, created by Charlotte Sanson and produced by Empreinte Digitale. The cast will feature Raïka Hazanavicius, Khalil Ben Gharbia, Mélanie Doutey and Samuel Benchetrit. The story follows a woman who stumbles upon the body of Ismael, a teenager who disappeared thirty years earlier, with the event taking her back to 1991 and seeing her wake up every morning in the body of a different person.

The second series is Bendo, based on an original idea by Nawell Madani and produced by Elephant and Black Barbie. To save her family, Fara, a rising TV journalist, must unite with her sisters and pay back €2M to a major drug dealer before the end of Ramadan, by all means.

Both series will release in 2022. Coming up this year, the streamer has Gone For Good, based on Harlan Coben’s book, while also filming this year are Notre Dame Cathedral fire drama La Part Du Feu, and Johnny Hallyday docuseries Johnny By Johnny.

Netflix said that in total, 27 French projects (films, series, documentaries) will be produced by or launched on its platform in 2021.