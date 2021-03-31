Neill Blomkamp’s Under-The-Radar Horror Thriller ‘Demonic’ Gets U.S. Deal With IFC Midnight

IFC Midnight said Wednesday that it is acquiring U.S. rights to Neill Blomkamp’s new film Demonic, a horror thriller starring Elysium‘s Carly Pope, Chris William Martin and Michael Rogers. The pic, co-produced and co-financed by AGC Studios and Stabiliti Studios and which was selling international rights during last month’s European Film Market, will now be released on August 20, 2021.

The backstory to the pic, written and directed by the District 9 and Elysium helmer in his first movie since 2015’s Chappie, is interesting: Deadline scooped a couple months ago that he shot it under the radar in British Columbia over the summer during the pandemic, after he had to pause on moving forward with the AGC-backed Taylor Kitsch action thriller The Inferno because of the Covid shutdown.

The result is Demonic. The plot centers on a young woman who unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed. Blomkamp, Mike Blomkamp of Stabiliti Studios, and Stuart Ford and Linda McDonough of AGC Studios are producers. AGC’s Miguel Palos Jr, Alastair Burlingham, Charlie Dombek, Viktor Muller and Steven St. Arnaud are executive producers.

“Neil Blomkamp exploded onto the filmmaking scene with District 9 and has made his mark by creating films that challenge and subvert the genre,” IFC Films president Arianna Bocco said. “It’s exciting to work together on this highly anticipated new vision, and be immersed in yet another world terrifyingly similar to our own.”

At EFM, the film sold in territories including VVS in Canada; Metropolitan in France; Koch Media in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy; NonStop Entertainment AB in Scandinavia; Signature Entertainment in the UK and Ireland; Top Film in CIS and Baltics; Just Entertainment BV in Benelux; Odeon in Greece; Blitz Group in ex-Yugoslavia; Monolith in Poland; Reset Collective in Australia and New Zealand; Selim Ramia & Co. in the Middle East; NOS in Portugal; Movie Cloud in Taiwan; and Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand.

The U.S. deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Bocco and Aijah Keith with ICM Partners and Anant Tamirisa for AGC Studios and Stabiliti Studios.