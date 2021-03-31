‘American Gods’ EP Neil Gaiman Teases “Way Forward” For Canceled Starz Series: “It’s Definitely Not Dead”

American Gods EP Neil Gaiman responded to Starz’s cancellation of the series, assuring fans that there is more to the story that can, and will be explored.

“It’s definitely not dead,” tweeted the author, who wrote the 2001 book on which the series is based.

While expressing his gratitude to the team at Starz for “the American Gods journey so far,” he shared that “Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode 1.”

“Right now,” he added, “we’re all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it’ll be with.”

Yesterday, Starz confirmed that the fantastical drama, starring Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane, would not be picked up for a fourth season. The news came just more than a week after its Season 3 finale.

“Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country,” a network spokesperson told Deadline.

As the cancellation was confirmed, there was word that further exploration of American Gods (perhaps with an event series or TV movie) might be possible—and Gaiman’s comments bring the situation into sharper focus. Clearly, the notion of continuing on with the American God story was not just lip service, on the part of those close to the show.

Developed for TV by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, and debuting on the premium cabler in April of 2017, American Gods centers on Shadow (Whittle), a recently released ex-convict who connects with a mysterious man named Mr. Wednesday (McShane), thereby coming to know more about his own life and past. The series’ original cast also included Orlando Jones, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Crispin Glover, Kahyun Kim, Omid Abtahi, Mousa Kraish and Pablo Schreiber.

Produced by Fremantle, American Gods is executive produced by Gaiman, McShane, current showrunner Charles Eglee, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk.

Currently, Gaiman is also at work on Netflix’s adaptation of his comic book series The Sandman, which will star Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar, among others.