‘NCIS’: Katrina Law Joins CBS Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Law (Hawaii Five-O) is joining CBS’ NCIS in a recurring role.

Law will play NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT Team agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. Sharp, athletic and tough, she was raised by a single mother and had to fight for everything in life and is damn good at it. Fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor, Jessica is married to a stay-at-home dad who is raising their infant son.

Law’s story arc will cross over the last two episodes of the current 18th season. She is recurring, with an option for series regular next season if the series is renewed.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario, NCIS stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Rocky Carroll. Bellisario executive produces with Frank Cardea, Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams and David McCallum. The series is produced by Belisarius Productions in association with CBS Studios.

Law was most recently see as Quinn Lue in Hawaii Five-O. Her other previous credits include the role of Karen Beach in Sony Crackle’s The Oath, and the recurring role of Nyssa Al Ghul on the CW’s Arrow. Law was a series regular on CBS’ Training Day and starred as Mira in Starz’s series Spartacus: Blood and Sand and Spartacus: Vengeance. She’s repped by David Lederman, Innovative Artists and Joel Stevens Entertainment.