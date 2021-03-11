You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’: Uyoata Udi To Play Inspectah Deck In Hulu Drama

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Michael B. Jordan Set To Direct MGM's 'Creed III'; Pic Set For Thanksgiving 2022 Release
Read the full story

‘NCIS’: Katrina Law Joins CBS Series As Recurring

Katrina Law
Riker Bros.

EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Law (Hawaii Five-O) is joining CBS’ NCIS in a recurring role.

Law will play NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT Team agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. Sharp, athletic and tough, she was raised by a single mother and had to fight for everything in life and is damn good at it. Fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor, Jessica is married to a stay-at-home dad who is raising their infant son.

Law’s story arc will cross over the last two episodes of the current 18th season. She is recurring, with an option for series regular next season if the series is renewed.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario, NCIS stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Rocky Carroll. Bellisario executive produces with Frank Cardea, Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams and David McCallum. The series is produced by Belisarius Productions in association with CBS Studios.

Law was most recently see as Quinn Lue in Hawaii Five-O. Her other previous credits include the role of Karen Beach in Sony Crackle’s The Oath, and the recurring role of Nyssa Al Ghul on the CW’s Arrow. Law was a series regular on CBS’ Training Day and starred as Mira in Starz’s series Spartacus: Blood and Sand and Spartacus: Vengeance. She’s repped by David Lederman, Innovative Artists and Joel Stevens Entertainment.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad