‘NCIS’ Bids Farewell To Maria Bello’s Jack Sloane

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of Tuesday night’s episode of CBS’ NCIS.

After three seasons portraying Dr. Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane on NCIS, Maria Bello said farewell to Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the CBS procedural in Tuesday night’s episode. As reported last July, Bello planned to exit the series in the current 18th season.

Bello’s Sloane had toyed with the idea of returning to a more peaceful lifestyle in Costa Rica. After a trip to Afghanistan with Gibbs to find a group of girls who were believed kidnapped from a school bus by the Taliban, the decision to move on became clear for Sloane. The breaking point — when one of the kidnapped girls, who helped save her life years earlier, was thrown off a truck and left to die.

“I’m done,” Sloane tearfully told Gibbs. “This is why I want out. This. We chase bad guys. We put them away and nothing ever changes except for us. Darya risked her life to help me. We’re all so twisted we couldn’t see that basic act of humanity for what it was. So call it what you want: quitting, running, I don’t care. I’m out. I’m done!”

With that, Sloane made the decision to leave NCIS and stay in Afghanistan to help keep the villagers safe from the Taliban.

Bello (Sloane) posted a farewell note to Gibbs (Harmon) on Instagram: “Dear Gibbs – my pal. – Did we or didn’t we? Who will ever know. They will only know that we loved each other dearly and were grateful for our time together with our crew. Love. Jack Sloane.”