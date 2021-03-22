NBCUniversal Sets Retail Partnerships With Facebook And Instagram, Boosts One Platform Capabilities

At One21, a new event for media buyers that emulates a tech-industry developer conference, NBCUniversal announced new partnerships with Facebook, Instagram and The Trade Desk.

The media company also unveiled expanded capabilities for One Platform, the tech stack of its global advertising and partnership efforts. One Platform, which launched in 2020, has expanded its offerings of audience data, personalization, privacy and extended its reach to the Peacock streaming service.

One21, whose inaugural edition is being held virtually today, is intended to be an annual lead-up to the traditional upfront in May. It blends remarks from NBCU execs like CEO Jeff Shell and global ad chief Linda Yaccarino and many others with appearances from outside tech execs, advertisers and partners.

NBCU estimates that One Platform offers buyers access to 230 million U.S. adults who engage with NBCU content. That programming spans 14 networks across linear and connected TV as well as more than 300 unique digital venues, according to the company.

Retail offering One Platform Commerce has doubled its network to more than 100 partners since making its debut last November, NBCU said. It is now expanding to the Facebook and Instagram apps and “bringing the future of shopping to life,” the company said, by tying retail opportunities to individual stars and shows.

“People want to shop from brands and creators they love. We’re excited to work with NBCUniversal to bring new commerce experiences to Facebook and Instagram, so that fans can shop the content, products, and stories that matter most to them,” said Gene Alston, VP of Commerce Business and Operations at Facebook.

In another move tied to its retail efforts, NBCU and The Trade Desk partnership will bring what the companies say are more engaging ads to the marketplace. The goal of the teaming will be to provide a “one-click shopping experience.”