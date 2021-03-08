NBC News Now Adds Two-Hour Weekday Live Block Anchored By Aaron Gilchrist

Streaming service NBC News Now has added two live hours to its weekday lineup, installing Washington TV veteran Aaron Gilchrist as its anchor.

The noon-to-2PM ET block will cover cover national and international news. Gilchrist is former anchor for News4 Today on NBCUniversal-owned TV station WRC in Washington.

NBC News Now has continued to expand its programming and is seeing its audience grow. It now claims 25 million monthly viewers, with 35 million total viewing hours a month. The service is available as a live-linear channel on NBCUniversal streaming outlet Peacock and is also carried on YouTube, YouTube TV, the Roku Channel, FuboTV, Xumo, Pluto and Tubi. It can also be accessed through NBC News OTT apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

“With NBC News Now’s continued growth, we’re thrilled to be able to expand programming during the day to reach an even larger streaming audience,” said Janelle Rodriguez, SVP of NBC Nightly News, NBC News Now & Breaking News Specials. “We are meeting viewers demands for deeply journalistic, original programming, combined with premium quality production, that keeps users engaged and coming back for more.”

Last fall, NBC News Now added a morning show. Its slate also features a weekly show anchored by Chuck Todd, Meet The Press Reports, and an afternoon show anchored by Alison Morris. The service has also streamed special reports like Can You Hear Us Now?, Planet 2020, Are You Better Off? and Pride & Protest.

Andre Brooks is the executive producer for the Gilchrist-anchored show.